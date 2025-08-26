S. Carey Announces New Watercress EP: Hear The Title Track

It's been a big year for Bon Iver with the release of SABLE, fABLE, whose promotion cycle was committed. Now, its drummer and supporting vocalist S. Carey is beginning a rollout for his new solo EP, Watercress, whose airy title track is out today.

“The music video for the title track, ‘Watercress’ gave me chills upon first viewing," the singer-songwriter explains. "Shot in Northwest Wisconsin, the place I call home, the images provide micro and macro views of the woods and waters that are so magical when you get up close and investigate. Just like a forest cut or burned, we all have the power to re-grow with the right care.”

Watercress was recorded with Zach Hanson and Brian Joseph and features guest vocals from Gia Margaret and Hannah Hebl. Watch the Kyle Lehman-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Watercress"

02 "Daylight"

03 "Honey-eyed"

04 "Anchorage"

Watercress is out on 10/3 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.