Hannah Jadagu Announces New Album Describe: Hear “Doing Now”

The album is called Describe, so let's do some description right away. For a few seconds, "Doing Now" sounds like something off of Frank Ocean's Blonde, lo-fi guitar sounds loosely unspooling under Hannah Jadagu's moonbeam melody. Then the drums kick in, and it's almost like a Haim song, all that blurry melancholia filtered into a crisp, effervescent pop song.

Like "My Love," Jadagu's single from two months back, "Doing Now" is phenomenal. Together, those songs have me excited for Describe, the follow-up to Jadagu's 2023 debut Aperture, which is dropping in October on Sub Pop. She says the new album is inspired by a developing romance that was complicated by her touring in support of Aperture: "I was feeling love and gratitude, but also guilt about being away for my job. Being a musician requires sacrificing time–And one thing about me, I'm a quality time girlie."

Watch director Sam Wilbert's basketball-themed "Doing Now" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Describe"

02 "Gimme Time"

03 "More"

04 "D.I.A.A."

05 "Perfect"

06 "My Love"

07 "Couldn't Call"

08 "Tell Me That!!!!"

09 "Normal Today"

10 "Doing Now"

11 "Miracles"

12 "Bergamont"

Describe is out 10/24 via Sub Pop.