Elias Rønnenfelt Announces New Album Speak Daggers: Hear “USA Baby”

Iceage has been seemingly dormant for quite a while now, but singer Elias Rønnenfelt has been quite busy over the past year. Last October he shared his debut solo album Heavy Glory, and in the months since he's shared the single “Carry-On Bag” and appeared on projects with artists like Dean Blunt and Jonatan Leandoer96 (aka Yung Lean). I suppose that's all been a lot of fun for Rønnenfelt, because today he's already announced his sophomore solo album: Speak Daggers will arrive this October -- just 51 weeks after its predecessor -- and the lead single "USA Baby" is out now.

Rønnenfelt is Danish, and "USA Baby" is sung from the perspective of a non-American watching his American sweetheart get screwed over by her home country's policies: "Oh my baby’s known better days/ They cut her off, that's how they play/ Oh my baby she doesn't care/ In the USA they rip and tear," he sings over an eerie, foreboding jangle. In the video, directed by his previous collaborator Fousheé, Rønnenfelt wears an American flag bandana over the lower half of his face and wields a baseball bat like a rifle. Fox News is gonna love this one!

Speak Daggers also features guests contributions from the Congos, Erika De Casier, and Fine. See the full tracklist and listen to "USA Baby" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Intro"

02 "Crush The Devils Head"

03 "Love How It Feels"

04 "USA Baby"

05 "Not Gonna Follow"

06 "No Longer A Kid"

07 "Mona Lisa"

08 "Hollow Noon"

09 "Blunt Force Trauma"

10 "The Requiem"

11 "World Prison"

12 "Kill Your Neighbour"

13 "Outro (True Color)"

Speak Daggers is out 10/17 via escho.