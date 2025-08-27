Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

crushed – “oneshot”

5:11 PM EDT on August 27, 2025

Next month crushed will share their debut album no scope. So far, the indie pop duo of Bre Morrell and Shaun Durkan have shared great singles like "starburn" and "cwtch," and today they're back with another good one called "oneshot."

Morrell has this to say about the new tune:

Not being able to walk away from a toxic relationship is a lot like being stuck on a difficult boss fight. Running back over and over again knowing that they will wreck you, but you cant stop because the torture is somehow still fun. Like Sniper Wolf making her final plea to Solid Snake, "oneshot" is about lying on the brink of death, and begging to be put out of your misery.

But "oneshot" certainly doesn't sound that morbid. It's got plenty of pretty, dreamy melodies, fleshed out with an acoustic guitar strum juxtaposed against a drum machine shuffle. Check it out below.

no scope is out 9/26 on Ghostly International.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Charlotte Day Wilson – “High Road”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Jamie xx Remixes Robyn’s “Dopamine”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Dawn Richard – “A Flex”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Tigers Jaw Announce New Album Lost On You: Hear “Head Is Like A Sinking Stone”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Ratboys – “What’s Right?”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Radio Free Alice – “Rule 31”

December 2, 2025