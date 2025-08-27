crushed – “oneshot”

Next month crushed will share their debut album no scope. So far, the indie pop duo of Bre Morrell and Shaun Durkan have shared great singles like "starburn" and "cwtch," and today they're back with another good one called "oneshot."

Morrell has this to say about the new tune:

Not being able to walk away from a toxic relationship is a lot like being stuck on a difficult boss fight. Running back over and over again knowing that they will wreck you, but you cant stop because the torture is somehow still fun. Like Sniper Wolf making her final plea to Solid Snake, "oneshot" is about lying on the brink of death, and begging to be put out of your misery.

But "oneshot" certainly doesn't sound that morbid. It's got plenty of pretty, dreamy melodies, fleshed out with an acoustic guitar strum juxtaposed against a drum machine shuffle. Check it out below.

no scope is out 9/26 on Ghostly International.