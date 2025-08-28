Upchuck – “Tired”

Upchuck are back with another ripper. The Atlanta punk crew announced their new Ty Segall-produced album I’m Nice Now last month, and "Plastic," “Forgotten Token,” and “Un Momento” have served as electric previews. Now they're unleashing "Tired."

"Tired" is fittingly paired with a music video of footage of a rowdy crowd at their show at the Dome in London. It was shot and edited by Maximiliano Balbuena, and it only magnifies the energy of the edgy earworm. Watch below.

I’m Nice Now is out 10/3 via Domino.