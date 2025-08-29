Thurston Moore – “Temptation Inside Your Heart” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

If you don't immediately recognize the Velvet Underground song "Temptation Inside Your Heart," don't worry about it. It's not one of the canonical works, and it didn't come out when the Velvets were still a band. The Velvet Underground recorded "Temptation Inside Your Heart" in 1968, but it didn't come out until 1985, when it was included on the VU compilation. It's the song that Thurston Moore decided to cover today.

Thurston Moore, the former Sonic Youth co-leader, released his album Flow Critical Lucidity last year. Earlier this year, he dropped the one-off single "The Serpentine" and teamed up with Napalm Death to cover the Ramones' "Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue." Today is the birthday of the late Velvet Underground member Sterling Morrison, so that's why Moore is releasing his "Temptation Inside Your Heart" video today.

Moore recorded his Velvet Underground cover with his current backing band, which includes My Bloody Valentine's Deb Googe. They use the original Velvets track as a takeoff point, and they get into some real cosmic jam-out shit. It's fun to hear Moore doing his version of Lou Reed's intonations, too. Check out the Thurston Moore cover of "Temptation Inside Your Heart" and the Velvet Underground original below.