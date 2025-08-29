Motor City Musical Director Jack White Shares Fleetwood Mac-Soundtracked Trailer, Movie Has Only Four Lines Of Dialogue

Detroit native Jack White is the musical director for the immersive, experimental film Motor City. You might be wondering, 'What do you mean by experimental?' Well, there's hardly any dialogue in the Potsy Ponciroli-directed picture. Today, he's shared the first trailer for the flick, which is soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."

The action-thriller stars Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, and Pablo Schreiber. Ritchson plays John Miller -- an auto worker from Detroit -- whose life is turned upside down when he's framed by a local gangster (Foster) and imprisoned. After his release, Miller seeks his revenge on those who ruined his life and tries to win his love back.

Jon Berg, Stampede Ventures’ president of production, described the film: "This movie is somewhere between an opera, a music video, and an action movie. Emotion conveys without language being essential; the actors’ performances are front and center. Potsy has a killer vision for the film: dynamic camera, brilliant music, muscle cars, and an immersive sound design surrounding badass action sequences."

And, sure, the new trailer sort of acts like a dramatic music video. In the visual, Miller (Ritchson) is being arrested. His girlfriend (Woodley) watches as it happens, screaming from the inside of a car. She grips the window and slams her hands against the glass as Miller resists arrest and then restrained by the police.

Watch it below.