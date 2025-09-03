Skip to Content
Hatchie Announces New Album Liquorice: Hear “Lose It Again”

10:57 AM EDT on September 3, 2025

Hatchie's stayed busy since her 2022 breakthrough record Giving The World Away: She unveiled a deluxe edition, guested on a bunch of songs, and covered Billy Idol. Now, the Australian dream-pop musician is announcing her third LP Liquorice, produced by Jay Som.

“This album feels like the culmination of everything I’ve wanted to do with this project since I first started it," Harriette Pilbeam explains. "I focused on the finer details of the trajectory of love found and lost, inspired by my favorite tragic romance films. I’ve never felt more aligned with an album and can’t wait to share the experience with everyone.”

The wistful lead single “Lose It Again” is out today. It was co-written with Orchin's Jeremy McLennan. Liquorice was recorded with Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Courtney Barnett) on drums, mixed by Alex Farrar (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman), and mastered by Greg Obis (Wishy, Slow Pulp). “Lose It Again” comes with an equally moving music video directed by Hatchie's bandmate and partner Joe Agius. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Anemoia"
02 "Only One Laughing"
03 "Liquorice"
04 "Carousel"
05 "Sage"
06 "Someone Else’s News"
07 "Wonder"
08 "Lose It Again"
09 "Anchor"
10 "Part That Bleeds"
11 "Stuck"

Liquorice is out 11/7 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.

Bianca Edwards

