Chelsea Hodson – “Belong To Nobody”

10:11 AM EDT on September 19, 2025

Chelsea Hodson is a literary icon, known for 2018 essay collection Tonight I'm Someone Else and her independent press Rose Books, which published Geoff Rickly's gnarly book Someone Who Isn't Me. Now, she's making a foray into music with her debut song "Belong To Nobody."

"Belong To Nobody" was recorded with her childhood friend Adam Lee, who's an engineer at Jackpot! Studios in Portland, OR. It has Hodson on vocals and piano; Lee on guitar, bass, synthesizer, keyboard, and production; and Vincent LiRocchi (ex-Sleater Kinney, Portugal. The Man) on drums, which move in and out of the song seamlessly, sometimes offering the music grounding and other times letting it drift. The movement is the best aspect of "Belong To Nobody"; it's teasingly slow and every moment sprawls and enraptures, whether the bass is reverberating or a synth is sparkling. Dive in below.

