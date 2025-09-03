Skip to Content
Cardi B Found Not Liable For Assault In Civil Trial

9:55 PM EDT on September 2, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: Cardi B attends the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cardi B's been at the center of attention with her viral trial after a Beverly Hills security guard accused the rapper of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Today she was found not liable.

Emani Ellis sued Cardi for $24 million after a 2018 altercation that transpired in a hallway outside of an obstetrician’s office. Ellis claimed that Cardi scratched her with a long nail extension, resulting in a facial scar.

Cardi was four months pregnant when she had an appointment where Ellis was working. Ellis claimed Cardi was the aggressor, which Cardi denied, as she was 5'3", 130 pounds, and pregnant at the time. Cardi said Ellis followed her and filmed her on her phone, not allowing her space or privacy. A receptionist said she saw Ellis corner Cardi and got between them. Ellis then reached for Cardi and the receptionist received a cut on the forehead.

Outside the courthouse, Cardi said, “I swear to God, I will say it on my deathbed, I did not touch that woman.”

She's honoring the verdict with special court room editions of her forthcoming album Am I The Drama?, which features photos of her vivid facial expressions from her trial testimony as the album's cover art. Check them out below.

I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW https://t.co/TQgY24mquy pic.twitter.com/LGWPMTKb2C

— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 3, 2025

"I did not touch that woman."

Cardi B spoke to reporters outside of court after being found not liable in civil suit. pic.twitter.com/kkliqL8Xip

— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 2, 2025

Oh my God, this lawyer suing Cardi B.

"Which one is your real hair? Or are they both real?" plaintiff's lawyer Ron Rosen asked.

"They're wigs," Cardi B answered.

Then he asked if she's affiliated with a gang. pic.twitter.com/KrzgMhDm0F

— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 26, 2025

Cardi B funny court moments 🎥🎬

She turned the courtroom into pure entertainment. 😂

Proof she’s still the drama queen we know 👑✨ pic.twitter.com/MHG1LHM35Z

— AD_Ted✨ (@Eduo_Prince) August 30, 2025

