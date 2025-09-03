David Byrne Shares New Hayley Williams Collab, Playlist For His Wedding This Week

David Byrne's first solo album in seven years Who Is The Sky? is out this Friday, which recently occasioned a great chat with Stereogum's buildings and food correspondent Rachel Brown. Today, as one last advance preview of the album, Byrne has shared a new collab with Hayley Williams, who also recently appeared in Stereogum videos with Brown. It's all connected, people!
The song is a mariachi-flavored lament called "What Is The Reason For It?" It continues the Paramore/Talking Heads lovefest that's been ongoing for several years, maybe even dating back to "Hard Times."
Listen below.
The new album is not all Byrne has going on this week. He's also getting married. (Incidentally, his daughter got married in May to the creator of SubwayTakes, and yes, Byrne just did a SubwayTakes episode to promote the new LP.)
On his Instagram story Sunday, Byrne posted links to a playlist on Spotify, Apple Music, and Mixcloud. "I'm getting married this week and made an almost entirely instrumental playlist while our guests eat an amazing and spicy dinner," he wrote. "My sense is that words & lyrics can be distracting — the ear goes to them, especially if it's a song one knows. So, I opted for buoyant instrumentals that will create a hopeful and joyous atmosphere... and that folks can also ignore at the same time." Presumably he intended to include the instrumental version of Post Malone's "Wow.," which is actually quite popular (as in 1.8 million Spotify plays popular).
In other Byrne news, he performed last night at Rough Trade NYC:
Who Is The Sky? is out 9/5 via Matador.