Pre-Taped Portishead Reunion Added To Brian Eno’s Together For Palestine Concert

In a couple of weeks, Brian Eno will stage his all-star Together For Palestine benefit concert at London's OVO Wembley Arena. The show's lineup includes luminaries like Damon Albarn, James Blake, Jamie xx, Sampha, King Krule, and Hot Chip. Now, it'll also include a pre-taped reunion from Bristol legends Portishead, a group that has been extremely inactive in recent years.

As Billboard reports, Portishead have contributed a pre-taped performance of their 1994 track "Roads" to the Together For Palestine lineup. In a statement, the group says, "We are incredibly honoured to stand in solidarity with Palestine and be part of this crucial event. The genocide must stop."

Portishead have performed live exactly once in the past decade. They played five songs at a 2022 War Child benefit for Ukraine. They haven't released an album since Third in 2008. Their most recent single, a cover of ABBA's "SOS," came out in 2016.

The Together For Palestine lineup has also added Celeste, Leigh-Anne, Nadine Shah, and Palestinian artists Elyanna, Saint Levant, and El Far3i. It'll also include appearances from actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Guy Pearce, Ramy Youssef, Jameela Jamil, Amer Hlehel, Charithra Chandran, and Motaz Malhees, as well as broadcast journalist Louis Theroux and Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos. The show goes down 9/17.