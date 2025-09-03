Skip to Content
New Radicals Rework “You Get What You Give” With Benee For VMAs 2025 Promo

12:32 PM EDT on September 3, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: BENEE attends Republic Records Celebrates Artist Community at Bar Lis on January 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Republic Records)

|Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 2025 VMAs are this Sunday. As part of MTV's promo leading up to the event, they've enlisted New Zealand pop artist Benee -- known for her fittingly-titled COVID hit “Supalonely” -- for a re-recorded version of the New Radicals' 1998 classic "You Get What You Give." What the hell, sure!

The song appears in a clip that features Paris Hilton, Steven Tyler, Nikki Glaser, Ciara, CBS Mornings’ Vlad Duthiers, and LL Cool J passing around a moonman trophy. (LL is hosting, while Hilton, Glaser, and Ciara will all be presenting awards.)

"Now is a bonkers time in the world, nothing seems real?!" the New Radicals said in a statement. "So, when Video Music Awards visionary Van Toffler rang a few months ago asking if New Radicals would record a ‘Music in You’ duet with a future superstar, we thought we were hallucinating. … So here’s ‘Supalonely’ supastar Benee with New Rads howling ‘You Got the Music in You!’ to honor Van’s demand. We had a blast making it and we hope you enjoy!"

The award show will feature Mariah Carey performing a medley of her hits, as she's set to receive this year’s Video Vanguard Award. Busta Rhymes will receive the MTV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin will be honored with the inaugural Latin Icon Award. Hear Benee and the New Radicals' team-up below.

Benee also recently announced her upcoming album Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles, out 11/7 on Republic.

Read More:

