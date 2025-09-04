Animal Collective Announce Feels Deluxe Reissue And Live Album MiniDisc

Feels, the joyous and unhinged feral psych album that carried Animal Collective from Sung Tongs to Strawberry Jam, is about to reach its 20th anniversary. The group is celebrating that milestone with a deluxe reissue and a live album available in arcane formats.

Feels 20th Anniversary, available in 3xLP, 2xCD, and digital editions, includes the original album plus a bonus disc comprising nine B-sides and previously unreleased demos. A separate companion release, FEELSLive 04/05, features audio recorded live to MiniDisc at Feels-era shows from 2004 and 2005 and will be available on cassette, MiniDisc, and digitally.

AnCo are offering up the "Grass" demo as a teaser for the bonus content, and several of the previously released B-sides are already streaming today. Listen below.

Rosalie Knox

FEELS 20TH ANNIVERSARY TRACKLIST:

Main Album:

01 "Did You See The Words"

02 "Grass"

03 "Flesh Canoe"

04 "The Purple Bottle"

05 "Bees"

06 "Banshee Beat"

07 "Daffy Duck"

08 "Loch Raven"

09 "Turn Into Something"

B-sides & demos:

01 "Must Be Treeman"

02 "Fickle Cycle"

03 "People"

04 "Tikwid"

05 "My Favorite Colors"

06 "Banshee Beat (demo)"

07 "Bees (demo)"

08 "Grass (demo)"

09 "Tikwid (demo)"

FEELSLive 04/05 TRACKLIST:

01 "Wastered (Live Bowery Ballroom 8/15/04)"

02 "Loch Raven (Live Haverford College 4/23/05)"

03 "Did You See The Words Edit (Live Haverford College 4/23/05)"

04 "Fickle Cycle (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)"

05 "Grass (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)"

06 "Daffy Duck (Live Ottobar 11/19/04)"

07 "Turn Into Something (Live Coltrane 4/22/05)"

*"Sponge Luke" (Live Bowery Ballroom 8/15/04)" [BONUS TRACK ON PHYSICAL FORMATS ONLY]

Feels 20th Anniversary and FEELSLive 04/05 are out 10/17 via Domino. Pre-order the reissue on vinyl, CD, or digital and the live album on MiniDisc, cassette, or digitally.