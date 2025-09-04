Georgia – “Get Over It”

Since 2023's Euphoric, dance-pop connoisseur Georgia has released a few singles here and there, including last year's "Too Little Too Much" and "Wanna Play" from last month. Today, she's back with another new track, "Get Over It," which she worked on with NYC's Frost Children.

“Frost Children and I got together and on one grey London night in my studio pretty much wrote & produced this whole song. Angel & Lulu completely inspired me from there on and altered my whole musical writing landscape," she explained.

"I ended up spending time with them in New York and shared beautiful memories before bringing the track back to London to finish with my long term collaborator, Mark Ralph. This song is meant to make you just lose yourself & throw your hands up and let go of whatever you are going through, even if it is for just 3 minutes!”

Watch the video by Spike Silverton below.