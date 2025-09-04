Skip to Content
The Get Up Kids’ Matt Pryor Announces New Album The Salton Sea: Hear The Title Track

3:20 PM EDT on September 4, 2025

A couple of years ago Matt Pryor released his memoir Red Letter Days, and now, it sounds like the Get Up Kids frontman is about to divulge a bit more of his life story. Today he's announced his new solo album The Salton Sea, and before the record is out in November, the title track is out now.

In 2023, not long before publishing that memoir, Pryor realized that his once-casual habit of drinking alcohol had spiraled into full-on dependency. It sounds like he's doing a lot better now, though, and The Salton Sea traces that journey. It's titled after its namesake in Southern California, a so-called "terminal" lake that no new water comes into, leaving the remainder of it highly saline due to evaporation and pollution. Of the album, Pryor explains in a press release:

The story that these songs tell is about that time in my life. Autumn rolling into spring because the winter was a blackout. How the good times were great until one day they weren’t. How I lost myself and hurt people that I care about. How I got help that didn’t stick and how I lost faith in the help that did. That I came out on the other side of the whole ordeal only to realize I am still a work in progress, that we all are.

Listen to the title track and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "The Salton Sea"
02 "Barrymores"
03 "The Imperfectionist"
04 "Union Transfer"
05 "The Dishonesty"
06 "Harden Your Heart"
07 "Maria"
08 "I Don't Pray"
09 "Darken My Door"
10 "Doubt"

The Salton Sea is out 11/14 via Nightshoes Syndicate.

Michael Dubin

