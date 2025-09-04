hemlocke springs – “the beginning of the end”

hemlocke springs is one of the new pop stars you should be keeping an ear out for. She released her gloriously whimsical debut EP going…going…GONE! in 2023 and has covered some other alt-pop trailblazers like Doja Cat and Grimes. Today, she's back with another new song called “the beginning of the end.”

On "the beginning of the end," Springs returns with her genre-shattering urgency. Her vocals are the song's true north, pointed with urgent desire. The background shifts through a variety of sonic territories -- bedazzled synths, sun-kissed acoustic strums, and explosive hard rock. No matter what's scaffolding her voice, hemlocke springs' vibrant desperation is never overshadowed.

She shared some context for the song: “I wrote this song seven years ago, when I was meeting people in college who didn’t grow up religious. I was meeting people of different sexualities for the first time and questioning the Christian rhetoric that being gay is an abhorrence. It was a very distinct switch from my upbringing, where I was banned from dating or having sleepovers. So this song is me trying to sort all my thoughts and feelings of once being restricted like, 'Can’t I have some normalcy?'"

In the accompanying Quinn Wilson-directed video hemlocke springs encounters a tense rock, paper, scissors battle that leads to her breakdown and rebirth. Watch it below.