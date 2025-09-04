Eades – “Outside Nothing”

In a couple weeks, Leeds' Eades are releasing their sophomore album Final Sirens Call. We've already gotten a preview of the forthcoming project with the singles "Did You Read The News" and "Backwards." They have one more song to offer us, titled "Outside Nothing," before we get to here the album in full.

"Outside Nothing" is their most classically compelling track they've shared so far -- gravelly guitars, chummy drum blows, and a call-and-response chorus. "Outside Nothing" ebbs and flows like a cathartic deep breath. It's backlit by a desire for a fresh start with lyrics that nod to wanting a new, lighter kind of life.

“'Outside Nothing' is about being trapped in a toxic relationship from two perspectives," the band's Harry Jordan shared. "The first half of the track is about Tom [O’Reilly's] experiences in a past relationship that was particularly turbulent and at times traumatic, while the second half are the words I’ve wanted to express to a friend of mine for quite some time, who’s also in quite a toxic relationship. As the final lines of the song say: 'Open your eyes, turn and face it.'"

Final Sirens Call is out 9/18 on Breakfast Records.