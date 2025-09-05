Young Thug Apologizes To GloRilla After Latest Leaked Jail Call

It's been a rough week for Young Thug. Though the rapper was released from jail last year, his alleged phone calls from the clink have been leaking in audio snippets. The worst of it included claims that he bought his and Gunna's album chart spots, but he also made some comments about fellow hip-hop figure GloRilla that he's now apologizing for.

On the call, Thug called Glo ugly, complaining about her "big ass head" and "big mouth" and saying he "would not pursue her, like at all." In a tweet today, he tagged her and wrote, "first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."

Before his tweet, Glo made her own post, without naming names: "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo."

@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 4, 2025