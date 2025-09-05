Skip to Content
JJ & The A’s Announce Debut Album Rhetoric Of Trash: Hear The Title Track

10:30 AM EDT on September 5, 2025

For the last couple years, I've been losing my mind every time Copenhagen/Barcelona punk band JJ & The A's release new music. They dropped two EPs on us so far, both via London label La Vida Es Un Mus Discos, a repository for mostly raw and nasty punk rock of a mainly European vintage. Today I'm losing my mind again at the news that La Vida Es Un Mus will also release the group's newly announced debut LP, Rhetoric Of Trash, just three weeks from now. The title track, out now, is relentless and explosive, with harsh lead vocals from Kimia that sometimes remind me of Damian Abraham gone full demon. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Rhetoric Of Trash"
02 "The Bug"
03 "In Vogue"
04 "Fool's Gold"
05 "Roadkill"
06 "Needles"
07 "The Wraith"
08 "Manifest Destiny"
09 "Generator"
10 "Affirmative Denial"
11 "Foreign Aid"
12 "The Dancer"

Rhetoric Of Trash is out 9/26 via La Visa Es Un Mus Discos. Pre-order here.

