Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Slothrust – “Spill The Juice”

11:03 AM EDT on September 5, 2025

Boston alt-rockers Slothrust are cooking up something. Last month, they released a playful single called "Wildcard," their first new track since the band's 2023 EP I Promise. Today, they've followed that song with an even siller track called "Spill The Juice." It's a remarkably horny R&B-rock hybrid about getting it on all week long, and it suggests that Slothrust didn't get everything out of their system when they covered Ginuwine's "Pony" a couple of years ago. Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx Share New Self-Titled Record

December 12, 2025