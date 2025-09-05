Slothrust – “Spill The Juice”

Boston alt-rockers Slothrust are cooking up something. Last month, they released a playful single called "Wildcard," their first new track since the band's 2023 EP I Promise. Today, they've followed that song with an even siller track called "Spill The Juice." It's a remarkably horny R&B-rock hybrid about getting it on all week long, and it suggests that Slothrust didn't get everything out of their system when they covered Ginuwine's "Pony" a couple of years ago. Listen below.