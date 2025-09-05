The Orchestra (For Now) – “Hattrick”

The Orchestra (For Now) are a London seven-piece that make big, cataclysmic, head-scratching euphoria. They released their debut EP Plan 75 earlier this year and are wasting no time with the follow-up. Their second EP Plan 76 is due Oct. 31. Earlier this week they shared the grand new single "Hattrick" and a surreal accompanying video directed by Joe Starrs.

The band shared some insight on the song: “Like a lot of our songs, ‘Hattrick’ has taken many forms. It began as a sequence of sections that Joe [Scarisbrick] wrote words to, and we altered it into its final shape as the narrative began to emerge from those words. It’s a series of explosions and attempts at recovery and reckoning.”

They also detailed the forthcoming project, saying: “Plan 76 completes the first story we wanted to tell. It is a continuation of the themes in our first record but placing what we established there in different worlds and situations. Instrumentally speaking it is, to us, more ambitious. Not because we are playing incredibly complicated parts, but the opposite - we tried to refine rather than complicate. There are incredibly exposed moments, where we stripped the instrumentation back (which is not natural for us to do). This EP is also setting the scene for what will come next..”

Watch the video for "Hattrick" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Impatient"

02 "Hattrick"

03 "Amsterdam"

04 "The Administration"

05 "Deplore You / Farmers Market"

Plan 76 is out 10/31.