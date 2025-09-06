Charles Bissell Clarifies That Car Colors Is Not Done, Explains Wrens Breakup

The saga continues: Charles Bissell of the Wrens says that Car Colors is, in fact, not done. The musician clarified this in the comments of our recent post about no more Car Colors music was coming, considering he'd told a fan, "I just no longer want to do this anymore.” But this is not the case.

Here's what he said in his first comment, explaining that his reply to the fan had not been completely serious and that there's actually been progress with the material:

Stereogum...! While I do realize and appreciate how well-intentioned this is, and am just very flattered (if continually caught off-guard) that anyone is interested & writing anything 20+ years after a last album - truly - that isn't quiiiiiite what I said...! Granted, I do still think of the internet/social media like the 61-year-old that i am, that my reply to someone online is, well, my rely to 'them', not the world at large necessarily. More like a conversation overheard on the street, I sorta picture no one else as listening in, even as I do know that they can hear me - and even as i know that online life doesn't work that way. And yeah, I did say "I just no longer want to do this anymore" but this was just a comment/reply, not a mapped-out press release sorta thing. But I did also say that this was "the short answer". I guess another better shorter answer would've been "I haven't wanted to do this for a long time but now, after taking the last almost-two-years off, and for a bunch of reasons, I find myself more&more excited about music again"....or something akin. Part of that's due to the break for sure, but part of that is also due to the bonkers political dungheap we've found ourselves in this past year. I've started to see music (and yeah, releasing music) as the one thing I could do to help out the most, beyond just donating or attending protests or writing congressional reps. So both in a practical sense (doing benefit shows/recordings, having more SM followers to share Gavin Newsom memes with) and just in personally sorta re-valuing the importance of art in general, to individual people, to me, in this climate/world." To all that, coincidentally, Cory (Absolutely Kosher) & I just caught up a bit last week, after more than a year, and are hopping on a call week now that youngsters are back in school, to catch up and hopefully begin mapping out album release stuff if we're especially productive (ha). Paraphrasing, 'rumors of my (record's) demise are greatly exaggerated'.

As for the breakup of the Wrens, he explained that the members had been working on a record together without his knowledge, which he found out from a New York Times article. Here's what he said: