h. pruz Announces New Album Red Sky At morning: Hear “Arrival”

New York singer-songwriter Hannah Pruzinsky makes delicate indie folk as h. pruz. Their debut album No Glory arrived last year, and today they've announced its follow-up Red sky at morning, which was co-produced with Felix Walworth of Told Slant/Florist. The record's lead single "Arrival" is out now.

Red sky at morning, which lifts its title from a 2000-year-old proverb cited in the New Testament, is billed as a "[reckoning] with the calm after the torrent, the future it may represent, and the past it may unearth." "Arrival" is an airy, meandering song driven by fingerpicked guitar arpeggios that gradually crescendo along with Pruzinsky's voice: "Promises start in the house/ Board up the doors, paradise is found/ There is no point where we give out/ Sure of arriving, sure to stay awhile." In a press release, they say:

I love exploring what it’s like to step over the edge of rationality, the expected, especially when it comes to the relationship with my own self. What happens when the obsessive vein overflows? What if it was meant to? I was experiencing a point of my life that was almost stagnant with domesticity, and it drove me a bit wild internally.

V. Haddad and Florist's Emily Sprague made the music video for "Arrival," which you can see below along with the full album tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Come"

02 "Arrival"

03 "After always"

04 "Siren song"

05 "Your hands"

06 "Leaving a wound without a mark"

07 "If you cannot make it stop"

08 "Force"

09 "Krista"

10 "Whatever comes through"

11 "Sailor's warning"

Red sky at morning is out 11/7 on Mtn. Laurel.