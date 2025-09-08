Skip to Content
Djo – “Carry The Name”

1:20 PM EDT on September 8, 2025

Joe Keery is probably still best known as an actor for now, thanks to Stranger Things and scene-stealing roles in productions like Pavements and Fargo S5. But his music as Djo has been catching on, largely thanks to the viral success of last year's single "End Of Beginning." This year's new album The Crux was an impressive and versatile collection of retro-informed, indie-leaning pop-rock songs. Today he's got a new song out, a lovely bit of mid-tempo McCartney worship called "Carry The Name." Keery produced it himself, and despite the melancholia looming over the song, he clearly had a lot of fun with the arrangement. Listen below.

If you're interested in hearing Keery talk in addition to hearing him play music, I really enjoyed his appearance on How Long Gone.

