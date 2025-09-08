Taika Waititi Producing Fyre Fest The Musical Stage Show With Music By Paul Epworth

Billy McFarland's Fyre Fest debacle has already spawned two documentaries and 1 billion posts on this website. Now the hilariously disastrous and criminally fraudulent Caribbean destination festival will become the source material for a comedic stage musical.

Taika Waititi, Oscar-winning actor-director behind such films as Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Love And Thunder (and husband of Rita Ora, therefore a music expert by osmosis) is producing a stage show called Fyre Fest The Musical, Deadline reports. The show will be staged in New York, with a book by The Pirates of Somalia director Bryan Buckley and music by Paul Epworth, an Oscar-winner himself for his work on Adele's "Skyfall." (If you're not familiar with Epworth, he has a long and accomplished C.V. that goes all the way back to Bloc Party's Silent Alarm.) Hamilton designer David Korins will design the set.

Fyre Fest The Musical was announced today on a barge in New York Harbor. Synopsis: "It’s not just a Greek-sized tragedy of one man’s con. It’s a satirical indictment of an entire generation. Fyre Fest the Musical. It’s about as wrong as a bad idea can go." There is no public timeline for the production yet.

"Working in the theater is always fun," Waititi said in a statement. "I mean I haven’t done it for 15 years because it was no longer fun, but I've been told it will be fun this time. And I believe them. When Bryan Buckley told me he wanted to make a musical about the Fyre Festival, I said 'Who the hell is Bryan Buckley?' I then remembered we've been friends and work mates for 15 years so it was kinda hard to say no. Honestly, I think the idea is exciting, weird, and potentially disastrous, which seems apt and is how I like to work. I can’t wait to get started and snatch me some of that sweet American theatre money."

Buckley is famous for feats of high culture (his Oscar-nominated short films Asad and Saria) and low (he has directed more than 70 Super Bowl ads). In his own statement, he said, "I never saw myself doing a theatrical musical comedy. But then again, I never saw something completely mind-bendingly ridiculous and intriguing as what went down with Fyre festival. A spectacular failed endeavor—that will haunt a generation forever. I cannot wait to get this show out to the world. And yeah man, this time there will actually be music or your money back."

Ora is on board as a producer, as is Matthew Weaver from the Rock Of Ages Broadway show.