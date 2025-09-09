Glean Announce New EP Worlds Apart: Hear “Sediment” & “Receive You”

Glean come from San Diego, and they make fuzzy, melodic, heart-on-sleeve hardcore. They released their demo in January 2020, right before everything came to a screeching halt, and I was really into it. Glean followed that demo with the 2021 EP Things We Must Embrace, and we haven't heard from them since. I'd kind of forgotten about them, to be honest. But now Glean have signed with Sunday Drive Records, and they've got a new EP called Worlds Apart coming out next month. They've shared a couple of tracks, and both of them are extremely solid.

Glean recorded their new Worlds Apart EP with producer Max Epstein, and their new tracks "Sediment" and "Receive You" fall firmly on the Title Fight/One Step Closer side of the hardcore spectrum. You can mosh to them, but they're gentle and bruised enough to make you wonder whether they actually count as hardcore. "Sediment" has a Blake Wurtzler-directed music video in which Glean rock out in some lush greenery. Anxious bassist Sam Allen adds some vocals to "Recieve You." Hear both tracks below.

<a href="https://itsglean.bandcamp.com/album/worlds-apart">Worlds Apart by Glean</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sediment"

02 "Receive You"

03 "Vacant"

04 "No One"

05 "Exit Wound"

06 "Face To Face"

The Worlds Apart EP is out 10/3 on Sunday Drive.