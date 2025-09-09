Skip to Content
Snuggle – “Car Sick”

6:35 PM EDT on September 9, 2025

Jacob Bellens

Snuggle release their debut full-length Goodbyehouse this Friday. The Copenhagen-based duo has shared a plethora of singles so far — “Marigold,” “Dust,” “Woman Lake,” “Sun Tan,” and "Playthings" — and they all suggest a lush, captivating dream pop record. This is also true of today's preview, "Car Sick."

"Car Sick" is an alluring slowburner, the chords simultaneously haunting and enchanting as Andrea Thuesen exhales lines of pure yearning. A deep bassline adds to a subtle air of mischief. Watch the music video directed by Betty Krag below.

Goodbyehouse is out 9/12 via Escho.

