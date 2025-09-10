Skip to Content
Ouri Announces New Album Daisy Cutter: Hear The Title Track

11:04 AM EDT on September 10, 2025

Last month, Ouri teamed up with Charlotte Day Wilson for the shimmering track “Behave !” Now, the Montreal producer and multi-instrumentalist is announcing her new album Daisy Cutter. The title track is out today.

“All these trusting miles in the dark led me to these 13 songs," Ouri explains. "Daisy Cutter is music but it’s also the leader of a militia, a part of me. Like a rotor, I started a practice that brought all this album to life and it’s gonna keep spinning even when I let go of the wheel.”

Ouri mixed, mastered, and engineered the record herself, but it was still a collaborative process with contributions from Mobilegirl, Oli XL, Bby Eco, Charlotte Day Wilson, Bamo Yendé, Cecil Believe, Duncan Hood, Jonah Yano, Sea Oleena, and Cowboy Lansky. Check out "Daisy Cutter" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Death Row"
02 "Blush"
03 "Paris"
04 "Friends From Nowhere"
05 "Behave !"
06 "multiLove"
07 "Daisy Cutter"
08 "V Stories"
09 "Young Thief"
10 "100,000 ft"
11 "Droplets In The Air"
12 "Untouched"
13 "Get In Formation !"

Daisy Cutter is out 10/24 via Born Twice. Pre-order it here.

