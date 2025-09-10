Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

C.Y.M. Announce Debut Self-Titled Album: Hear “Life Of Mine” (Feat. Day Wave)

10:07 AM EDT on September 10, 2025

Lately Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend, Baio) and Mike Greene (Fort Romeau), the duo known as C.Y.M., has emerged from a half-decade of dormancy and begun releasing new singles. They started with a pair of electronic instrumentals, then gave us a Cherry Glazerr collab. All of those songs will be on C.Y.M.'s self-titled debut album, newly announced today for release next month.

For C.Y.M., Baio and Greene took inspiration from producer-driven late-'90s alt-electronic classics like Air's Moon Safari and UNKLE's Psyence Fiction. With the UNKLE reference in mind, the album has a handful of guests besides Cherry Glazerr including SOLIS4EVR, Nana, and — on today's new single "Life Of Mine" — landfill chillwave favorites Day Wave. The song comes with a video by Tom Mull that you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Justify"
02 "Life Of Mine" (Feat. Day Wave)
03 "Roma"
04 "City Lights" (Feat. SOLIS4EVR)
05 "Catania"
06 "Give Me One Night" (Feat. Cherry Glazer)
07 "Milazzo"
08 "Catch Me If You Can" (Feat. Nana)
09 "Never Let Me Go"
10 "Positano"

C.Y.M. is out 10/17 via ADA. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

Steve Gullick

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025
New Music

more eaze Announces New Album sentence structure in the country: hear “bad friend”

December 16, 2025