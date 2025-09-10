C.Y.M. Announce Debut Self-Titled Album: Hear “Life Of Mine” (Feat. Day Wave)

Lately Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend, Baio) and Mike Greene (Fort Romeau), the duo known as C.Y.M., has emerged from a half-decade of dormancy and begun releasing new singles. They started with a pair of electronic instrumentals, then gave us a Cherry Glazerr collab. All of those songs will be on C.Y.M.'s self-titled debut album, newly announced today for release next month.

For C.Y.M., Baio and Greene took inspiration from producer-driven late-'90s alt-electronic classics like Air's Moon Safari and UNKLE's Psyence Fiction. With the UNKLE reference in mind, the album has a handful of guests besides Cherry Glazerr including SOLIS4EVR, Nana, and — on today's new single "Life Of Mine" — landfill chillwave favorites Day Wave. The song comes with a video by Tom Mull that you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Justify"

02 "Life Of Mine" (Feat. Day Wave)

03 "Roma"

04 "City Lights" (Feat. SOLIS4EVR)

05 "Catania"

06 "Give Me One Night" (Feat. Cherry Glazer)

07 "Milazzo"

08 "Catch Me If You Can" (Feat. Nana)

09 "Never Let Me Go"

10 "Positano"

C.Y.M. is out 10/17 via ADA. Pre-order or pre-save it here.