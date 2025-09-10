Skip to Content
Glyders Announce New Album Forever: Hear “Stone Shadow”

1:24 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

Guitarist/vocalist Joshua Condon and bassist Eliza Weber have been rocking out under the Glyders name since 2014, but they just got around to releasing their debut album Maria's Hunt in 2023. For the second one, they've added drummer Joe Seger and signed to their city's storied Drag City label. Forever, billed as Glyders' first full-band effort, is coming in November. It's preceded today by lead single "Stone Shadow," which rules.

"Ain't got no money/ I just wanna have a ball," Condon sings on the chorus. "Hard to do when you're on the losing end of all of it all." His voice is measured and dripping with cool. His band brims with tension, playing tightly coiled rock 'n' roll that's a little bit Wipers and a little bit Thin Lizzy. Every blues riff feel like a match being scraped against the box.

Glyders made a "Stone Shadow" video with Liv Mershon, and you can watch it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Super Glyde"
02 "Moon Eyes"
03 "Stone Shadow"
04 "Hard Ride"
05 "New Realm"
06 "RTZ"
07 "Steppin' / Tell Me About The Rabbit"
08 "Thousand Miles"

Forever is out 11/21 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.

