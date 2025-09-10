Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

d4vd Thanks Concertgoers And Throws Out Labubus As Coroner Releases Details About Murder Victim Found In His Tesla

2:34 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

While the genre-blurring musical artist d4vd is out on tour, his Tesla has been sitting in an impound lot in Hollywood. Monday, responding to reports of a foul stench emanating from the car, police found a dead body in the trunk. In response to news of the decomposing human remains in his car, Crocs and Hollister removed d4vd from their current ad campaigns.

For d4vd, it's apparently business as usual. The 20-year-old continued his tour Tuesday at the Fillmore Minneapolis, where he professed his love for the people of Minneapolis in an exaggerated British accent, thanked them for being present, and threw Labubus into the crowd. (For what it's worth, he always throws Lababus into the crowd.)

https://www.tiktok.com/@xmoonlightt999/video/7548274491793624334

As for the investigation, the New York Post reports that the deceased was a woman wearing a tube top who had "Shhhh" tattooed on her finger. Authorities are still working to identify her. Another victim was found in a separate lot, but it is considered a separate incident.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Seth Meyers Gets Drunk With Sabrina Carpenter, Talks Rob Reiner With Jack Black

December 17, 2025
News

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Surprises Newlyweds With First Dance Song

December 17, 2025
News

Billboard Announces New Streaming Math For Album Charts

December 17, 2025
News

Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist Onstage In Atlanta

December 17, 2025
News

Oscars 2026: Best Song Shortlist Includes Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave, & HUNTR/X

December 16, 2025
News

Another Abandoned Rock Refrigerator Hits The Black Market

December 16, 2025