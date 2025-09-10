Electric Guest’s “The Love On High” Video Features Jordana, Kacy Hill, & Jorma Taccone (Before He Was Severely Injured In Ladder Fall)

Electric Guest is the LA-based musical duo of Asa Taccone and Matthew "Cornbread" Compton. Asa is the brother of Jorma Taccone, which has sometimes led to Lonely Island encroachments into the Electric Guest universe, like when Jorma directed the "American Daydream" video or when Andy Samberg popped up in the "Dear To Me" video. (Also in "Dear To Me" were Haim, who electric-guested on the song and also featured Jorma Taccone in their "The Wire" video. That's not relevant to today's post, but it's fun to spot the connections.)

Today Electric Guest released "The Love On High," the latest single from their forthcoming album 10K. The duo has once again called in some noteworthy faces for the Pennacky-directed video, including indie-pop favorites Jordana and Kacy Hill. Jorma Taccone is in there too — it was evidently filmed before he shattered his pelvis falling 20 feet off a ladder at his Connecticut farmhouse. (Doctors are estimating that it will take him three to six months to walk again.)

"The Love On High" is a falsetto-strewn ballad with a twinkling piano melody, acoustic guitar, and keyboards that reverberate deeply. "Most people aren’t privileged enough to get to the top of whatever hill they’re trying to climb only to find out it may not bring them whatever peace they thought it might," Asa Taccone says in a press release. "And even people who do end up at their mountain’s zenith don’t stop long enough to ask themselves if it was worth it. The aspirations in all of our lives are so powerful that we end up chasing them regardless of what they actually bring us. We are all bowing down to something. Might as well attempt to get familiar with what that something is."

Watch the video below.

10K is out 10/10 via Independent Co.