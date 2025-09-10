Skullcrusher – “Dragon”

Skullcrusher's new album And Your Song Is Like A Circle is shaping up to be sublime. So far we've heard "Exhale" and "March," and today's glimmering "Dragon" is the prettiest preview yet.

Helen Ballentine says she wrote the song “while thinking about dissociation and how it can feel to be brought back to the ground from this state." She continues:

Like in Spirited Away when Chihiro begins to disappear in the spirit world she touches Haku’s hand, which pulls her back but then she can’t move her legs. It is a heavy thing to feel the weight of living and pull yourself back to earth. I was interested in the idea of this being a heavy burden but also a necessary aspect of living. It is hopeful but scary as well. Similar to the way armor is a protection but also a burden, either physically or mentally. It’s difficult to protect yourself.

Listen below.

And Your Song Is Like A Circle is out 10/17 via Dirty Hit.