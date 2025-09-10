Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Skullcrusher – “Dragon”

7:30 PM EDT on September 10, 2025

Adam Alonzo

Skullcrusher's new album And Your Song Is Like A Circle is shaping up to be sublime. So far we've heard "Exhale" and "March," and today's glimmering "Dragon" is the prettiest preview yet.

Helen Ballentine says she wrote the song “while thinking about dissociation and how it can feel to be brought back to the ground from this state." She continues:

Like in Spirited Away when Chihiro begins to disappear in the spirit world she touches Haku’s hand, which pulls her back but then she can’t move her legs. It is a heavy thing to feel the weight of living and pull yourself back to earth. I was interested in the idea of this being a heavy burden but also a necessary aspect of living. It is hopeful but scary as well. Similar to the way armor is a protection but also a burden, either physically or mentally. It’s difficult to protect yourself.

Listen below.

And Your Song Is Like A Circle is out 10/17 via Dirty Hit.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Robber Robber – “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis Presley Cover)

December 17, 2025
New Music

Mil-Spec’s Dan Darrah Shares Beatific New Indie Rock Album Vacationland

December 16, 2025
New Music

Doll Spirit Vessel – “Godless”

December 16, 2025
New Music

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation – “(It’s Our) Last Xmas” (Feat. Lulu)

December 16, 2025
New Music

Sleaford Mods – “No Touch” (Feat. Life Without Buildings’ Sue Tompkins)

December 16, 2025
New Music

more eaze Announces New Album sentence structure in the country: hear “bad friend”

December 16, 2025