Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist, Drake, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, & Gucci Mane In New Song “Man I Miss My Dogs”

Young Thug has been doing a lot of apologizing since recordings of phone calls from his time in prison leaked. On social media, he apologized to GloRilla for distasteful comments he made about her, and he apologized to his partner Mariah The Scientist after he admitted he cheated on her. Now, he's back with a song called "Man I Miss My Dogs," and it has even more apologies.

The track begins with an extensive, heartbroken apology to Mariah The Scientist: "Baby, I'm sorry/ One of my biggest fears is losing you." It then moves onto Drake, who Thug called "stupid" for how he treated Metro Boomin after the producer's mom died. Here's a part of his apology to Drake goes in "Man I Miss My Dogs":

Drizzy, you my brother

You know I ain't going against you

I got manners

Everything you did for the rap community can't ban you

Never diss you

Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do

Fuck the jail call, you know the other calls we had

Trying to get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page

The internet don't know about it because real n***as don't say

Real n***as do

And I learned that from you

Next up is Lil Baby:

Wham pick up the phone yeah, talk to me its Spider

Taught you everything you know about this shit we for lifers

God told you in the bible the devil will knife you

Rats already winning don't let this shit divide us

You a real n***a but you do real and hide it

Gave a couple n***as on this case $75,000

Helping with their lawyers and never speak about it

In his lengthy apology to Future, he raps: "Always a dog to me/ Always kept it real/ So I had one mission that's to make you proud of me/ Came and did an album with me when I wasn't even proud of me/ Bitches told me that you talking bad I know they lying to me."

Here's what he says to 21 Savage:

Savage, you are a real n***a

Don't let them tell you different

You've been calling my phone ever since n***as went missing

I wish the Internet could hear the calls I'm so serious

Like how I got you and Wham on the phone to settle differences

You tried to get me and Lucci on the phone plenty

Like how I got Pluto and Drizzy on another mission

It might not even work out, but at least I could say that I did it

In his apology for Gucci Mane, he insists he's "not a rat." Listen to the full song below.