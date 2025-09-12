Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist, Drake, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, & Gucci Mane In New Song “Man I Miss My Dogs”

Young Thug has been doing a lot of apologizing since recordings of phone calls from his time in prison leaked. On social media, he apologized to GloRilla for distasteful comments he made about her, and he apologized to his partner Mariah The Scientist after he admitted he cheated on her. Now, he's back with a song called "Man I Miss My Dogs," and it has even more apologies.
The track begins with an extensive, heartbroken apology to Mariah The Scientist: "Baby, I'm sorry/ One of my biggest fears is losing you." It then moves onto Drake, who Thug called "stupid" for how he treated Metro Boomin after the producer's mom died. Here's a part of his apology to Drake goes in "Man I Miss My Dogs":
Drizzy, you my brother
You know I ain't going against you
I got manners
Everything you did for the rap community can't ban you
Never diss you
Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do
Fuck the jail call, you know the other calls we had
Trying to get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page
The internet don't know about it because real n***as don't say
Real n***as do
And I learned that from you
Next up is Lil Baby:
Wham pick up the phone yeah, talk to me its Spider
Taught you everything you know about this shit we for lifers
God told you in the bible the devil will knife you
Rats already winning don't let this shit divide us
You a real n***a but you do real and hide it
Gave a couple n***as on this case $75,000
Helping with their lawyers and never speak about it
In his lengthy apology to Future, he raps: "Always a dog to me/ Always kept it real/ So I had one mission that's to make you proud of me/ Came and did an album with me when I wasn't even proud of me/ Bitches told me that you talking bad I know they lying to me."
Here's what he says to 21 Savage:
Savage, you are a real n***a
Don't let them tell you different
You've been calling my phone ever since n***as went missing
I wish the Internet could hear the calls I'm so serious
Like how I got you and Wham on the phone to settle differences
You tried to get me and Lucci on the phone plenty
Like how I got Pluto and Drizzy on another mission
It might not even work out, but at least I could say that I did it
In his apology for Gucci Mane, he insists he's "not a rat." Listen to the full song below.
Man I Miss My Dogs pic.twitter.com/UCfwy8QJyj— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 11, 2025