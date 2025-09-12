Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Yves Tumor Responds To Being Booed Offstage By Swedish House Mafia Fans In NYC

11:06 PM EDT on September 11, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Yves Tumor performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Yves Tumor opened up for Swedish House Mafia at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight, and it did not go well. Fans of the house supergroup were not happy with the experimental artist's DJ set, and Tumor responded to the situation on his Instagram Story.

"I just got booed offstage for playing the best set of the night by a bunch of the corniest people I've ever seen in my fucking life," Tumor says in the video while destroying a poster of NYC (considering it happens to be 9/11 today, maybe not the best look). "This city is truly hell on earth. I thought LA was bad. I thought Berlin was bad. I thought Paris was bad."

Fans of Tumor wonder why they were opening up for Swedish House Mafia in the first place due to the difference of genres; fans of Swedish House Mafia say Tumor should've done a better job at reading the room. Tumor was playing an industrial-leaning set, which was apparently not the vibe. It's probably safe to say Yves Tumor will not be opening for Swedish House Mafia in the future.

The opener for Swedish House Mafia's show in New York, Yves Tumor, was apparently booed out of the building and is currently crashing out on IG over what happened tonight. pic.twitter.com/TznSjf8aDl

— GDE (@GlobalDanceGDE) September 12, 2025

YVES TUMOR HAD THE CHUTZPAH TO SAY WE HAVE BAD TASTE IN MUSIC. BROTHER, YOU ARE OPENING FOR PROGRESSIVE HOUSE DJS AND YOURE PLAYING HARD TECHNO AND ROCK MUSIC

— Hardwell New York (@HardwellNewYork) September 12, 2025

@dinomulani

Their name was Yves Tumor. I’ve never seen a crowd boo an opener ever until today. Don’t know if they were rage baiting or actually bad #swedishhousemafia #yvestumor

♬ original sound - Dinosaur222

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Yo La Tengo & Norah Jones Cover Randy Newman & Bob Dylan At Hanukkah Show

December 19, 2025
News

Recording Academy Announces Lifetime Achievement Grammys For Fela Kuti, Paul Simon, Cher, More

December 19, 2025
News

SZA Performs At LA Crystal Shop, TDE Holiday Show With Kendrick Lamar

December 19, 2025
News

Cameron Winter Gives Chicago New Song, Gets Photo Ops With Debbie Harry And Jeff Tweedy

December 19, 2025
News

Paul McCartney Mourns Höfner, Maker Of His Iconic Bass

December 18, 2025
News

Kennedy Center Is Being Renamed Trump-Kennedy Center

December 18, 2025