Yves Tumor Responds To Being Booed Offstage By Swedish House Mafia Fans In NYC

Yves Tumor opened up for Swedish House Mafia at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight, and it did not go well. Fans of the house supergroup were not happy with the experimental artist's DJ set, and Tumor responded to the situation on his Instagram Story.

"I just got booed offstage for playing the best set of the night by a bunch of the corniest people I've ever seen in my fucking life," Tumor says in the video while destroying a poster of NYC (considering it happens to be 9/11 today, maybe not the best look). "This city is truly hell on earth. I thought LA was bad. I thought Berlin was bad. I thought Paris was bad."

Fans of Tumor wonder why they were opening up for Swedish House Mafia in the first place due to the difference of genres; fans of Swedish House Mafia say Tumor should've done a better job at reading the room. Tumor was playing an industrial-leaning set, which was apparently not the vibe. It's probably safe to say Yves Tumor will not be opening for Swedish House Mafia in the future.

The opener for Swedish House Mafia's show in New York, Yves Tumor, was apparently booed out of the building and is currently crashing out on IG over what happened tonight. pic.twitter.com/TznSjf8aDl — GDE (@GlobalDanceGDE) September 12, 2025

YVES TUMOR HAD THE CHUTZPAH TO SAY WE HAVE BAD TASTE IN MUSIC. BROTHER, YOU ARE OPENING FOR PROGRESSIVE HOUSE DJS AND YOURE PLAYING HARD TECHNO AND ROCK MUSIC — Hardwell New York (@HardwellNewYork) September 12, 2025