Weezer Had Another Fall Festival Cancel On Them

Weezer have already had a couple of huge music-festival moments this year. In April, they played a last-minute Coachella set, using it to announce that they're making a new movie, even though bassist Scott Steiner's wife had just been shot by police days before. In August, Weezer joined Olivia Rodrigo as surprise guests during her Lollapalooza headlining set, and they played "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So" with her. Weezer had a busy fall festival season planned out, but a couple of their headlining sets have been canceled.

Later this month, Weezer were supposed to headline Connecticut's Soundset Festival alongside the Killers, Hozier, and Vampire Weekend, but Soundset organizers canceled that festival in July. In October, Weezer were scheduled to headline one of the ticketed concerts at the America's River Roots Festival in Cincinnati, but that's not happening, either. As Fox 19 reports, the organizers of America's River Roots have pulled all the ticketed concerts from their schedule and instead "pivoted the focus of the music series to include free performances by regional and local bands."

Weezer's October 11 show with the Marvelous 3 and Grace Bowers was going to be one of four concerts at ICON Festival Stage during the five-night America's River Roots fest, which is mostly built around themed riverboat cruises, not music. The other shows were Janelle Monáe with Digable Planets and Cimafunk, Mt. Joy with Band of Horses and Dogs In A Pile, and Maren Morris with Walker Hayes and Trousdale. None of those shows are happening now. Apparently, Cincinnati residents were surprised to learn that those concerts are not free and that tickets were, in fact, pretty expensive.

Weezer still have a bunch of fall festival appearances ahead of them, however, including Riot Fest in Chicago, When We Were Young in Las Vegas, and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland.