Anna Of The North – “Waiting For Love”

11:47 AM EDT on September 12, 2025

Norwegian alt-pop mainstay Anna Of The North released the dreamy disco-synthpop single "Give Me Your Love Back" in July. Today she's returned with "Waiting For Love," which suggests the first song's command was not heeded. The new song's effervescent pulse carries along Anna Lotterud's gargantuan chorus: "It's so unfair/ I was waiting for love, and love was not there/ It's so unfair/ I was waiting for love, and you're acting like I don't care." Eventually there are some surprise robot vocals as the song reaches its climax.

A word from Anna:

Waiting for love has been in my demo folder for way too long. It’s been my favorite little indie-pop-song for a while, so I'm excited to share it with the world. It’s about that one time someone came into my life, lovebombed me, and left as quick as they entered. Like 1 day ago I didn’t know who you were and now my life is broken.

Both of these new singles are spectacular, so listen below.

