Smashing Pumpkins – “Chrome Jets”

10:47 AM EDT on September 12, 2025

Jason Renaud

Last year, alt-rock legends Smashing Pumpkins released their album Aghori Mhori Mei without dropping any advance singles ahead of time. Last month, frontman Billy Corgan joined My Chemical Romance onstage in Chicago to play the Pumpkins classic "Bullet With Butterfly Wings." Now, Smashing Pumpkins are getting ready for a tour of Asia, and they've just shared a new one-off single.

"Chrome Jets" is a crunchy riff-jam with a direct connection to '70s boogie-metal, as well as some glassy synth action. The song comes from the em>Aghori Mhori Mei sessions, but it hasn't been released before today. Billy Corgan is selling a 12" vinyl single of the song, backed with a live B-side cover of U2's "Zoo Station," through his Madame Zuzu’s tea shop. Listen to the track below.

You can order the "Chrome Jets" single here.

