Scooby-Doo Dropped An Album Of Lofi Hip-Hop Radio Beats To Relax/Study To

It's not entirely clear how this happened, but the beloved mystery-solving cartoon dog Scooby-Doo has now entered the lofi chill-beats music genre that populates so many Spotify playlists. WaterTower Music, the label associated with Warner Bros., has released a new album called Lofi Scooby-Doo, which includes a spaced-out version of the classic theme song "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?" and a bunch of other comfortingly spooky selections. I don't know, man. I just report this stuff.

Here's what a WaterTower press release has to say for itself:

The project taps into the rising global movement of lofi as a cultural touchstone -- a genre that has become synonymous with study sessions, late-night drives, and cozy moments of reflection. By merging Scooby-Doo’s playful mystery-solving spirit with the warmth and nostalgia of lofi, the release invites fans both old and new to experience these legendary melodies in a fresh, modern way. The collection features eight leading voices in the scene: Hogway, Dosi, SwuM, Kurt Stewart, Lomme, Ruth de las Plantas, Sadiva, and Pastels. Each artist was given the freedom to reinterpret classic Scooby-Doo cues with their signature style -- resulting in a soundtrack that feels at once familiar and surprising.

That clears things up, right? They're merging Scooby-Doo's playful mystery-solving spirit with the warmth and nostalgia of lofi! They got Hogway and SwuM. When you can get SwuM to merge Scooby-Doo's playful mystery-solving spirit with the warmth and nostalgia of lofi, you just have to do it. You might find that you've invited fans both old and new to experience some legendary melodies in a fresh, modern way. If you're morbidly curious, feel free to experience these legendary melodies in a fresh, modern way below.