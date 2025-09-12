Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Charly Bliss Debut New Song “Madrid” And Cover Yellowcard On NYC Concert Cruise

3:30 PM EDT on September 12, 2025

Charly Bliss spent 9/11 on a boat. The beloved NYC pop-rockers played their first show in 10 months Thursday night on the Liberty Belle, which set sail from Pier 36 and made its way under the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, looping around the Statue of Liberty before returning to port. YouTube user IronChefWong was there, helpfully filming the whole show. The footage he uploaded today includes a new song, "Madrid," which sounds as electrifying as anything the band has released to date, plus a very fun show-closing cover of Yellowcard's "Ocean Avenue" (because they were on the water, I guess). According to his notes, their setlist also included Phantom Planet's The O.C. theme "California," but the boat was already docked, so the show came to an end. Check out "Madrid" and "Ocean Avenue" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Yo La Tengo & Norah Jones Cover Randy Newman & Bob Dylan At Hanukkah Show

December 19, 2025
News

Recording Academy Announces Lifetime Achievement Grammys For Fela Kuti, Paul Simon, Cher, More

December 19, 2025
News

SZA Performs At LA Crystal Shop, TDE Holiday Show With Kendrick Lamar

December 19, 2025
News

Cameron Winter Gives Chicago New Song, Gets Photo Ops With Debbie Harry And Jeff Tweedy

December 19, 2025
News

Paul McCartney Mourns Höfner, Maker Of His Iconic Bass

December 18, 2025
News

Kennedy Center Is Being Renamed Trump-Kennedy Center

December 18, 2025