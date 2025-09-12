Watch Charly Bliss Debut New Song “Madrid” And Cover Yellowcard On NYC Concert Cruise

Charly Bliss spent 9/11 on a boat. The beloved NYC pop-rockers played their first show in 10 months Thursday night on the Liberty Belle, which set sail from Pier 36 and made its way under the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, looping around the Statue of Liberty before returning to port. YouTube user IronChefWong was there, helpfully filming the whole show. The footage he uploaded today includes a new song, "Madrid," which sounds as electrifying as anything the band has released to date, plus a very fun show-closing cover of Yellowcard's "Ocean Avenue" (because they were on the water, I guess). According to his notes, their setlist also included Phantom Planet's The O.C. theme "California," but the boat was already docked, so the show came to an end. Check out "Madrid" and "Ocean Avenue" below.