Luh Tyler – “Young Player” (Feat. Larry June)

It's one of life's simple joys, like a cool breeze or a hot cup of coffee — or maybe even like a cool breeze and a hot cup of coffee, together: when two very different rappers team up on a track and their styles gel exceptionally well. One instance of the phenomenon arrives today in the form of "Young Player," a new Luh Tyler single featuring Larry June. Luh Tyler, a young Florida drawler, handles the first verse. Larry June, a smooth-voiced baritone emcee from San Francisco, is on the mic for the second verse. They both sound ultra chilled-out over 614ASE production that feels like vaporwave G-funk, but their diction and vocal textures create the most pleasing of contrasts. Watch the Salty-directed video below.