Sink Your Teeth Into Cafuné’s New Album Bite Reality

Cafuné is the Brooklyn-based duo of Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo, who met at NYU a decade ago and have been steadily churning out well-made alternative pop music ever since. Today they've got a new album out, Bite Reality, which leans into rock guitars without sacrificing one iota of pop appeal. I can imagine the soaring, distorted "e-Asphyxiation" being mistaken for a masterful new Sky Ferreira single; it's immediately followed by the clean, pensive "Sore Spot," which is mesmerizing for entirely different reasons. From the songwriting to the production to the engaging performance, this album put its hooks in me immediately. It's not pioneering some bold new sound, but if you're seeking something stylish and catchy, you won't be disappointed.

<a href="https://wearecafune.bandcamp.com/album/bite-reality">Bite Reality by Cafuné</a>

Bite Reality is out now via Aurelians Club.