Djo Just Dropped His Second Album Of 2025

Did Djo name his album The Crux because it rhymes with "deluxe"? No one can prove he didn't! I thought actor-musician Joe Keery acquitted himself well on that April LP, and then I saw Pavements and thought he was amazing as a fictionalized version of himself going method to play Stephen Malkmus. Now, after trickling out new songs all week (starting with Monday's "Carry The Name"), Djo has surprise-released a whole second 12-song album called, indeed, The Crux Deluxe. Move over, Swag II!

I enjoy how much Keery is jumping around here. "T. Rex Is Loud" sounds like, yes, Marc Bolan's whispery glam rock. "Love Can't Break The Spell" is understated acoustic pop. On "Mr. Mountebank" he breaks out the Auto-Tune and goes full-on synth-rock. And those are just the first three tracks. Whichever sound he explores is meticulously rendered, and he doesn't forget to fill in those genre exercises with actual songwriting. Listen below and find out if you agree.

The Crux Deluxe is out now via AWAL.