Coldplay Suggest Fans Send Love To Charlie Kirk’s Family At Wembley

11:55 AM EDT on September 13, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

|Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Who knew Coldplay concerts would end up causing so much controversy? In July, the tech CEO cheating with the head of HR at their Foxborough show and getting caught on the kiss cam was all everyone talked about for like a week (in Internet time, that's a long time). Now, the band is under fire after suggesting fans send love to the family of the recently assassinated right-wing activist and content creator Charlie Kirk last night at their Wembley gig.

Kirk, who co-founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sept. 10). He was in the midst of defending the second amendment. Around the same time, there was a shooting at a high school in Colorado. Here's what Chris Martin said before "Fix You":

For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this, and send love anywhere you wanna send it in the world. There are so many places that might need it today. So here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister. You can send it to the families of people who've been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk's family. You can send it to anybody's family. You can send it to people you disagree with but you send them love anyway.

Kirk was not a fan of Coldplay; in a video about the kiss cam scandal, he said, "I would rather be caught dead than be at a Coldplay concert. I would rather go to a WNBA [Women’s National Basketball Association] game than go to a Coldplay concert. I couldn’t think of something more boring and banal and a waste of time."

@itslisamc2 Edit: I am the owner of this clip. Must contact me directly for permission to embed or use - Chris Martin asked fans to send love to ‘people they disagree with but send them love anyway’ #coldplaywembley #coldplay ♬ original sound - Lisa Mc

Read More:

