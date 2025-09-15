Here’s Another Trailer For The Bruce Springsteen Biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere

For a long time now, we've been hearing about Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the new biopic where Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce Springsteen during the making of Nebraska. Springsteen himself is doing the film a huge favor, releasing the fabled electric version of Nebraska one week before the movie arrives in theaters. The first Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer arrived in June, and it had Jeremy Strong, as Springsteen's manager Jon Landau, giving a widely mocked monologue about the hole in Springsteen's floor when he was a kid. Since then, the picture has had its big premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, and that monologue was reportedly cut. Now, we're getting another Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer. Let's see if anything gets cut from this one.

We're a little more than a month away from the Deliver Me From Nowhere release date, so probably nothing from the latest trailer will get cut out of the film. And as far as I can tell, nothing needs to be cut from the film. There's nothing really surprising about the new trailer. It appears that the movie will hit all the standard, expected musician-biopic hallmarks, including the black-and-white childhood flashbacks and the record-label suit gravely warning that an album like Nebraska is "a highly unorthodox career move."

Coming out of Telluride, the reviews of Deliver Me From Nowhere weren't exactly electrified. But even if this turns out to be a pedestrian retelling of a frequently-told story, it'll probably live and die on its central performances, and those are supposed to be very good. In any case, if you're like me, you'll pay money to go see this, and you probably won't even care if it's good or not. It's Bruce Springsteen making Nebraska! You either want to see that rendered in cinematic form or you don't. I want to see it. Check out the latest trailer below.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere arrives in theaters 10/24 via 20th Century Studios.