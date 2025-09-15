Thundercat – “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” & “Children Of The Baked Potato” (Feat. Remi Wolf)

Over the past couple of years Thundercat has kept himself busy by making soundtrack songs, appearing in a documentary, and playing on albums from artists like Smino and Channel Tres. Today the artist is back with his first proper new music in two years, "I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time" and the Remi Wolf collab "Children Of The Baked Potato."

The Greg Kurstin-produced "I Wish I Didn't Waste Your Time" is a dreamy, synth-laden jam where Thundercat's layered vocals lament a relationship that didn't work out. "Children Of The Baked Potato" takes its name from the storied hole-in-the-wall jazz club in Los Angeles (which apparently only serves baked potatoes). Aligned with its namesake, the song sees Thundercat and Remi Wolf exchange lead vocals over a frenetic swing beat.

"[Remi is] a child of the Baked Potato like me," Thundercat says in a press release. "She knew exactly what the song needed. And it was wild to watch her make it happen. The more I listen to the song, it’s clear there was no one better I could have picked."

Check out the new songs below along with Thundercat's recently-announced North American tour dates, which you can get tickets for here.

TOUR DATES:

10/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/17 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/28 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/30 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/01 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/07 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw