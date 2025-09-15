Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Sing The National Anthem At The Steelers-Seahawks Game

The Seattle Seahawks were in Pittsburgh Sunday to take on the Steelers in the second week of NFL regular season action. The big football storyline in the game was probably Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf facing off against his old Seattle teammates for the first time after being traded during the offseason, and although Metcalf did catch a touchdown from Aaron Rodgers, the Seahawks prevailed in this one by a two-touchdown margin, 31-17. But this is a music website, so let's turn our attention to the pregame festivities.

Also present at Acrisure Stadium was Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, who sang "The Star Spangled Banner" before the game despite being an Englishman. He of course sang the hell out of it. In an Instagram post afterwards, Dickinson wrote, "Thank you to everyone at the @nfl and all of the fans at the @steelers vs @seahawks game today… that was a huge honour!" That's some suspiciously British spelling there, Bruce. Watch below, and revisit our interview with Dickinson here.