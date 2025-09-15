Wicca Phase Springs Eternal – “Meet Me Anywhere” (Feat. Ethel Cain)

The Scranton-born musician Adam Andrzejewski (formerly McIlwee) has taken some fascinating career turns over the years. He used to sing and play guitar in the great post-hardcore band Tigers Jaw, which is still going strong. He left that group in 2013, and he started making spooky emo-rap under the name Wicca Phase Springs Eternal. For a while, he was in the GothBoiClique collective with the late Lil Peep. Andrzejewski made pro wrestler Darby Allen's entrance music, and his Wicca Phase style has evolved a bunch. Now, he's getting ready to release a folk album, and he's got a new song with Ethel Cain.

Ethel Cain is awfully busy these days. She already released her albums Perverts and Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You this year, and she'll appear on Anna von Hausswolff's upcoming LP. Right now, she's on a big tour. Wicca Phase collaborated on an Ethel Cain track -- "God's Country," from her Inbred EP -- back in 2021. Now, she has repaid the favor.

Later this week, Wicca Phase will release Mossy Oak Shadow, the new acoustic folk album that he recorded with Uniform's Ben Greenberg producing. We posted early singles "Horseback" and "Enchantment," and now Wicca Phase has shared the Ethel Cain collab "Meet Me Anywhere." It's a stark acoustic duet that really builds on the contrast between Wicca Phase's deep baritone and Cain's smoky alto. Check it out below.

Mossy Oak Shadow is out 9/19 on Run For Cover.