Avery Tucker – “My Life Isn’t Leaving You”

Avery Tucker used to be one half of the great indie rock duo Girlpool, and he'll release his full-length solo debut Paw next month. It's a stripped-down, emotive folk-rock record, and it sounds nothing like what Tucker made with Girlpool, and definitely not like what Harmony, the other former Girlpool member, is making these days. We've already posted Tucker's singles "Big Drops," "Like I'm Young," and "Malibu," and now he's also shared the closing track "My Life Isn't Leaving You."

Avery Tucker recorded most of Paw with singer-songwriter Alaska Reid, but he's got a different collaborator on "My Life Isn't Leaving You." Tucker co-produced this one with hyperpop pioneer and former PC Music mastermind A. G. Cook. You can't really tell. It's a slow-building love song. While the beat gets more pronounced as it progresses, it never exactly turns into a dancefloor explosion. Still: You gon' jump if A. G. helped make it.

In a press release, Tucker says, "A lot of the songs on Paw are about being in a sea storm while I’m steering the boat trying to survive. The song 'My Life Isn’t Leaving You,' is a song on the album that answers a larger question: Why journey through the storm? This song explores my devotion. How far will I go? It’s about my attachment to my own desire, and the reason I’ll do it, 'I can tell my life isn’t leaving you, it’s not supposed to.'" Check it out below.

Paw is out 10/10 on Sunkiss.